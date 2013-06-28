Iron And Wine On World Cafe

At the heart of Iron and Wine is a 38-year-old singer-songwriter from South Carolina named Sam Beam, but Beam's new sixth album, Ghost on Ghost, is his most lavish full-band production yet. Back in 2002, the first Iron and Wine album essentially consisted of stripped-down demos, released as-is. In the spareness of those early recordings, Beam used only what he had available to him: a guitar, a banjo and a 4-track tape recorder.

Ever since, Iron and Wine has expanded to include more layered instrumentation. Here, Beam discusses his affinity for the sound of his words on Ghost On Ghost, which took him several years to write. Beam, who now lives in Texas with his wife and five daughters, also describes how he interacts with all the female energy in his house.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.