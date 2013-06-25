Miami Heat Celebrate NBA Championship With Victory Parade

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

The Miami Heat, yesterday, held a victory parade that got people wondering was it planned by a Spurs fan. The NBA champs piled onto the top of a double-decker bus that carried them through Miami streets overflowing with fans. But the route also passed under three low-hanging overpasses. Amid shouts of, Get down, the six-foot-eight LeBron James barely managed to avoid what the Kansas City Star called a face full of concrete.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.