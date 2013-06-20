Second Reported Miracle Paves Way For Pope John Paul's Sainthood

It's a miracle, though we're not quite sure of the details yet.

A Vatican official confirms that a committee of theologians has approved a second miracle attributed to Pope John Paul II's posthumous intercession — a sine qua non for sainthood.

Italian media say a Costa Rican woman was cured of a severe brain injury after her family prayed to the memory of the late pope. The Vatican is set to release details in the next week or so.

The Telegraph reports that it occurred on the very day of John Paul's beatification, on May 1, 2011.

Another miracle attributed to the former pope was approved by the Vatican's Congregation for the Causes of Saints in 2011. It involved the healing of a French nun, who reportedly recovered from Parkinson's disease in 2005 after praying to the late John Paul. The Catholic Church maintains that there is no medical explanation for the nun's recovery.

According to The Associated Press:

"The case now goes to a commission of cardinals and then Pope Francis. John Paul's canonization is possible in autumn to coincide with the 35th anniversary of his election, though the official said Wednesday on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to reveal details about the case that it may be too soon."

The New York Times lays out the rules for sainthood here.

John Paul has been on the fast track to sainthood since his successor, Pope Benedict XVI, waived the traditional five-year waiting period to begin the process.

