Obama To Name Top Lawyer As Guantanamo Closure Envoy

Washington lawyer Clifford Sloan is expected to be President Obama's pick to close the prison at Guantanamo Bay, NPR has confirmed.

The Associated Press, which first reported the news, said Sloan will reopen the Office of Guantanamo Closure, which was shut in January. A formal announcement is expected Monday.

Sloan is a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP law firm. His bio on the firm's website says:

"Mr. Sloan has served in high-ranking positions in all three branches of the federal government, including experience as Associate Counsel to the President and Assistant to the Solicitor General. He also has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit's Advisory Committee on Procedures."

The AP notes that Sloan has worked in "senior government positions in both Democratic and Republican administrations." The wire service notes that for the past several years Sloan has been an informal adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry, who recommended him for the post.

The step follows Obama's speech last month in which he reiterated his commitment to close Guantanamo.

