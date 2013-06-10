© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: NSA; Santa Monica Killings; Immigration Debate

By Mark Memmott
Published June 10, 2013 at 8:53 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Who Is Edward Snowden, The NSA Leaker?

-- Trayvon Martin Killing: 2 Sides Want Very Different Jurors.

-- After Igniting In 2nd Half, Heat Easily Beat Spurs In Game 2.

Also in the news:

-- "Santa Monica Gunman Rips Apart Three Families, Including His Own." (CNN.com)

-- Nelson Mandela Remains Hospitalized In Serious But Stable Condition. (The Associated Press)

-- "Senate Digs In For Long Battle On Overhaul Of Immigration." (The New York Times)

-- "Apple To Unveil iOS Revamp, iRadio, Siri Update," Analyst Says. (CNET)

-- Long-Time Obama Aide Jason Furman To Be Next Chairman Of Council Of Economic Advisers. (Bloomberg News)

-- "The Tony Awards: Is This The Greatest Awards Show Opening Ever?" (Monkey See)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott