Why Use Bread When Doughnuts Make A Good Sandwich?

Published June 4, 2013 at 7:29 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. This Friday is National Doughnut Day. And what goes better with doughnuts than bacon? That's the idea behind Dunkin' Donuts latest creation. It's the bacon, egg and glazed doughnut sandwich. The glazed doughnuts, you see, is the bread. Sounds decadent, but at 360 calories, it's less so than the chain's healthier-minded turkey sausage sandwich. Oh. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.