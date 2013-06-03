Top Stories: Oklahoma's Severe Weather; IRS Testimony
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Death Toll From Latest Oklahoma Tornado Rises Further.
-- More Than 100 Dead In China Poultry Plant Blaze.
-- Who Knew? Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke Is A Funny Guy.
-- Cardboard Bike Creator May Soon Start Peddling His Product.
-- Book News: Apple Vs. DOJ As Ebook Price-Fixing Trial Begins.
Other news:
-- "Affirmative Action On Tap At The Supreme Court." (SCOTUSblog)
-- "Congress Back At Work With Focus On IRS." (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
-- "Fight For Homs Fades From Headlines As War In Syria Rages." (Morning Edition)
-- "Intent To Harm At Center Of Bradley Manning's Trial." (Morning Edition)
-- "Turkish Markets Tumble As Protests Unsettle Investors." (Reuters)
Related: "Violent Protests Persist In Turkish Cities." (Morning Edition)
-- "Powerhouse Fire" In California's Angeles National Forest "Reaches 25,000 Acres." (Southern California Public Radio)
-- "Surf Air Offers 'All You Can Fly' For A Monthly Fee." (Morning Edition)
