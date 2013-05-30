Top Stories: FBI Pick; New Severe Weather Warnings

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- FBI Pick Is A Republican With Deep Roots In Law Enforcement

-- New Data Confirm That Economy Isn't Growing As Fast As Hoped

-- VIDEO: Miranda Lambert's Tears At 'Healing In The Heartland'

-- China's 'Pipe Baby' Out Of Hospital; With Mother's Family

-- Book News: Sci-Fi Author Jack Vance Dies At 96

Other news of note:

-- Threat Of Severe Weather Continues "Across The Great Plains And The Midwest." (National Weather Service)

-- "Assad: First Russian Missile Shipment Now In Syria." (CBS News)

-- "Syrian Opposition Won't Participate In Peace Talks" If Massacres Continue. (The Associated Press)

-- "Officials: Man Who Knew Boston Bombing Suspect Was Unarmed When Shot." (The Washington Post)

-- "Woolwich Murder Suspect Michael Adebowale In Court." (BBC News)

