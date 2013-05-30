Top Stories: FBI Pick; New Severe Weather Warnings
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- FBI Pick Is A Republican With Deep Roots In Law Enforcement
-- New Data Confirm That Economy Isn't Growing As Fast As Hoped
-- VIDEO: Miranda Lambert's Tears At 'Healing In The Heartland'
-- China's 'Pipe Baby' Out Of Hospital; With Mother's Family
-- Book News: Sci-Fi Author Jack Vance Dies At 96
Other news of note:
-- Threat Of Severe Weather Continues "Across The Great Plains And The Midwest." (National Weather Service)
-- "Assad: First Russian Missile Shipment Now In Syria." (CBS News)
-- "Syrian Opposition Won't Participate In Peace Talks" If Massacres Continue. (The Associated Press)
-- "Officials: Man Who Knew Boston Bombing Suspect Was Unarmed When Shot." (The Washington Post)
-- "Woolwich Murder Suspect Michael Adebowale In Court." (BBC News)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.