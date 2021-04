The Swiss-German duo Boy has enjoyed worldwide success with its charming debut album, Mutual Friends. Members Sonya Glass and Valeska Steiner met in 2005 at a six-week song workshop and quickly developed a rapport.

In this installment of World Cafe, the two discuss the nuances of writing in English, and describe how their friendship grew along with their musical success.

