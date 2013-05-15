Security Tapes Show Supermarket Glutton Stuffing Himself

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We do not know if Trevor Runyon will like the food in jail. But at least, by the time he got there, he was very well fed. Police say Mr. Runyon slipped into a supermarket and waited for it to close. Surveillance cameras show he then had a feast. He cooked and ate six steaks and washed them down with beer, shrimp and birthday cake. Once he was done, police found him hiding in the ceiling and 57 empty whipped cream cans were in the trash.

