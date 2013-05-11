Top Stories: Cleveland Kidnapping; Benghazi Emails
Good morning.
As the day gets going, the top stories include:
-- Cleveland Kidnap Victim Michelle Knight Released From Hospital; Thanks Community, Asks For Privacy. (Plain Dealer)
-- "Emails About Benghazi Put White House On Defensive." (The New York Times)
-- "IRS's Tea Party Scrutiny Adds To Conservatives' Case Against Obama." (It's All Politics)
-- "Violence Casts Shadow Over Pakistan's Milestone Election." (Reuters)
Related: "Will Imran Khan Shake Up Pakistani Politics This Time?" by NPR's Julie McCarthy, who's due to have more on the election later this morning on Weekend Edition Saturday.
-- "Ex-Dictator Convicted Of Genocide In Guatemala." (The Associated Press)
-- "Astronauts Set For Emergency Spacewalk To Fix Space Station Leak." (Space.com)
-- Survivor Of Bangladesh Building Collapse "Doing Great." (Agence France Presse)
-- Retrial Of Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Begins. (BBC)
