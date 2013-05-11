© 2021
Top Stories: Cleveland Kidnapping; Benghazi Emails

By Mark Memmott
Published May 11, 2013 at 6:30 AM EDT
In Cleveland earlier this week, friends and family gathered balloons and other things to have on hand to welcome home kidnapping victim Michelle Knight.
Good morning.

As the day gets going, the top stories include:

-- Cleveland Kidnap Victim Michelle Knight Released From Hospital; Thanks Community, Asks For Privacy. (Plain Dealer)

-- "Emails About Benghazi Put White House On Defensive." (The New York Times)

-- "IRS's Tea Party Scrutiny Adds To Conservatives' Case Against Obama." (It's All Politics)

-- "Violence Casts Shadow Over Pakistan's Milestone Election." (Reuters)

Related: "Will Imran Khan Shake Up Pakistani Politics This Time?" by NPR's Julie McCarthy, who's due to have more on the election later this morning on Weekend Edition Saturday.

-- "Ex-Dictator Convicted Of Genocide In Guatemala." (The Associated Press)

-- "Astronauts Set For Emergency Spacewalk To Fix Space Station Leak." (Space.com)

-- Survivor Of Bangladesh Building Collapse "Doing Great." (Agence France Presse)

-- Retrial Of Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Begins. (BBC)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
