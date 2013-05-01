© 2021
WATCH: Civil Unions Are Legal In Colorado

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 1, 2013 at 2:26 PM EDT
Anna, left, and Fran Simon, both of Denver, Colo., are the first same-sex couple to be issued a Civil Union license at a midnight ceremony in the Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder, at the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building on Wednesday.
At midnight, civil unions became legal in Colorado. The state joined eight other states with similar laws and nine others — plus the District of Columbia — to permit gay marriage.

As has become the custom, couples lined up at courthouses across the state in the middle of night, waiting for the clock to strike 12 to receive their paperwork and exchange their vows.

The Denver Post put together a video of the night, which gives you a good sense of the atmosphere in Denver:

9News reports that about 130 couples applied for civil union licenses on Wednesday.

"The new law [took] effect seven years after voters banned gay marriage in the state constitution," 9News reports.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
