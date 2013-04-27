© 2021
Justice Breyer Fractures Shoulder In (Another) Bike Accident

By Melisa Goh
Published April 27, 2013 at 3:15 PM EDT
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer fell from his bike while riding along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Friday. He underwent surgery for a fractured shoulder on Saturday.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer fell from his bike while riding along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Friday. He underwent surgery for a fractured shoulder on Saturday.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is recovering in a Georgetown hospital Saturday, following surgery for a fractured right shoulder.

The 74-year-old justice fell while riding his bike along Washington's National Mall on Friday afternoon, NPR's Nina Totenberg tells our Newscast unit.

This makes the third time Breyer has sustained a major injury while riding his bicycle. In May 2011, the justice broke his collarbone riding near his home in Cambridge, Mass. In 1993, Boston.com reports, he suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs when a car hit him in Boston's Harvard Square.

Breyer is resting comfortably and is expected to be released from the hospital early next week, according to a press release from the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Melisa Goh
