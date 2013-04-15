Top Stories: North Korea; Venezuela; And Gun Control
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Threats And Crises Are 'Just Normal North Korean Diplomacy'
-- Venezuela Says Recount Likely After Chavez Heir's Close Win
-- At Golf's Masters, A Nice Guy Finished First
-- Book News: Yoko Ono Is Writing A Book Of 'Instructional Poetry'
-- 'Mila' Is First Grandchild For George W. And Laura Bush
Other stories making headlines:
-- Manchin-Toomey Bill On Gun Background Checks "Inching Closer To 60 Votes In Senate." (The Hill)
-- "On Immigration, Marco Rubio Is Everywhere." (Politico)
-- "Dish Bids $25.5 Billion For Sprint To Challenge Softbank." (Bloomberg News)
-- In Iraq, "Deadly Bombings Hit Nasariyah, Kirkuk And Baghdad." (BBC News)
-- FAA Orders Inspection Of Boeing 737s." (Reuters)
-- It's Tax Day; "Tips For Procrastinators, And You Know Who You Are." (NPR)
