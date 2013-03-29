Cowboys Reach 6-Year, $108 Million Deal With Quarterback Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a 6-year deal worth $108 million with quarterback Tony Romo.

The team's website reports the deal has not been signed, but agreed-to terms stipulate that $55 million of that is guaranteed.

Dallascowboys.com reports:

"The contract pays Romo more than $17 million per season, putting him just outside the top five among highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Recently, Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco received just $52 million in guaranteed cash."

Donovan McNabb, the six-time Pro Bowler and NFL Network analyst couldn't hide his disgust. He tweeted:

"Wow really, with one playoff win. You got to be kidding me..."

ESPN points out that with this deal, Romo becomes the highest-paid player in franchise history. And to be fair, the network reports, Romo is one of the team's most succesful players, just not in the playoffs. ESPN adds:

"Romo, who will turn 33 in April, is the Cowboys' all-time leader with 174 touchdown passes and holds the franchise's single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns. He has not, however, had the postseason success of Cowboys legends Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman. ...

"Despite Romo's lack of playoff success, he still remains a proven commodity in a quarterback-hungry league. Since taking over as the Cowboys' starter in 2006, Romo has one playoff win. The Cowboys, who have missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, have lost playoff-or-go-home games in the past two season finales — against the New York Giants and Washington Redskins."

