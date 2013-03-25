Top Stories: Winter Won't Let Go; Kerry Visits Afghanistan
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Spring Is Just A State Of Mind As Wintry Weather Wallops Much Of Nation
-- Cypriots Are Suspicious, But Bailout Deal Seems Set
-- 3 Things You Need To Know About The Weekend's Basketball Action
-- Book News: Willa Cather's Letters To Be Published Against Her Wishes
Other top stories:
-- "Sandusky: 'I Don't Know' If Paterno Had Suspicious About Me." (NBC's The Today Show)
-- "Kerry In Afghanistan To Prod Karzai On Future Ties." (The Associated Press)
-- Syrian Rebel Commander Wounded By Blast. (BBC News)
-- "Exiled Russian Oligarch's Death Launches British Probe." (Morning Edition)
-- "Winning $338M Powerball Ticket Was Bought In Bordentown [N.J.], Reports Say." (Star-Ledger)
