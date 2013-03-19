Top Stories: Pope's Pledge To Protect Poor; Dueling Claims In Syria
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- For Pope Francis, A Simple Mass And A Call To Protect The Poor
-- Accident During Live-Fire Exercise Kills At Least Seven Marines In Nevada
-- Dueling Claims In Syria After Unconfirmed Reports About Chemical Weapons
-- Housing Rebound Continues: Starts Rose 0.8 Percent In February
-- Cyprus Lawmakers Could Vote On Unpopular Bailout Plan
-- Book News: Honolulu, Chicago Campaign To Host Obama's Presidential Library
-- World Baseball Classic's All-Caribbean Showdown Is A Winner Either Way
Other stories in the news:
-- Police Say Former University Of Central Florida Student "Was Planning Campus Attack." (WMFE)
-- On Trip To Mideast, Obama Hopes To "Ignite Stalled Peace Talks." (Morning Edition)
-- "Poll Tracks Dramatic Rise In Support For Gay Marriage." (ABC News)
-- It's Primary Day In South Carolina For Former Gov. Sanford And Stephen Colbert's Sister. (The State)
