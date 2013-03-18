Top Stories: Labor Nominee Coming; Cyprus Bailout Shakes Markets

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- After Steubenville Guilty Verdicts, Grand Jury To Weigh More Charges

-- Cyprus Bailout To Hit Depositors, Sends Shivers Through Markets

-- After Helicopter Jail Break, Two Cons Recaptured In Canada

-- World Baseball Classic Heads For Dramatic Finish

-- Book News: Anger After Chicago School District Removes 'Persepolis'

Other stories in the news:

-- In Orlando, University Of Central Florida Student Dies In Suspected Suicide; Weapons, Explosives Found In Dorm. (The Orlando Sentinel)

-- "Six Held Over India Rape Of Swiss Woman." (BBC News)

-- Obama To Nominate Assistant U.S. Attorney Gen. Thomas Perez To Be Labor Secretary. (The Washington Post)

