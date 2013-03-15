The Lone Bellow On World Cafe

Zach Williams, Kanene Pipkin and Brian Elmquist are The Lone Bellow. Although Williams, the principal songwriter and lead singer, is a native Georgian, the group found its soulful folk-rock sound in Brooklyn. The group recorded its self-titled debut album on the Lower East Side, yet the lyrical, foot-stomping songs could have easily come from the heart of Nashville.

On this installment of World Café, The Lone Bellow plays songs from its first record and talks with host David Dye about the tragedy that sparked Williams' songwriting.

This segment originally aired on March 14, 2013.

