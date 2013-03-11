© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Next: Birdie Busch And The Greatest Night

Published March 11, 2013 at 4:39 PM EDT
Birdie Busch and the Greatest Night.
Birdie Busch and the Greatest Night.

Birdie Busch, Philadelphia's whimsical, verse-weaving siren, has always had a way with storytelling. Her lyrics are quirky, candid and infused with a sense of sentimentality.

Busch's latest release, Birdie Busch and the Greatest Night, is her fourth album showcasing her folk-pop fusion. She recorded it live alongside bandmates Ross Bellenoit, Thomas Bendel, Carl Cheeseman, Todd Erk and W. Craig Hendrix. The record is a tale of celebration and struggle — delving into issues like finding time for your passions, staying focused and true to yourself.

Hear two tracks from Birdie Busch and the Greatest Night in this installment of World Café: Next.

Contribution by Kate Bracaglia.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.