Next: Birdie Busch And The Greatest Night

Birdie Busch, Philadelphia's whimsical, verse-weaving siren, has always had a way with storytelling. Her lyrics are quirky, candid and infused with a sense of sentimentality.

Busch's latest release, Birdie Busch and the Greatest Night, is her fourth album showcasing her folk-pop fusion. She recorded it live alongside bandmates Ross Bellenoit, Thomas Bendel, Carl Cheeseman, Todd Erk and W. Craig Hendrix. The record is a tale of celebration and struggle — delving into issues like finding time for your passions, staying focused and true to yourself.

Hear two tracks from Birdie Busch and the Greatest Night in this installment of World Café: Next.

Contribution by Kate Bracaglia.

