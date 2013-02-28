Top Stories: Pope's Last Day; More Aid For Syrian Rebels; Sequester Looms

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- U.S. To Give Syrian Opposition $60 Million More In Non-Lethal Aid, Kerry Says.

-- On Benedict's Last Day, A Pledge Of Obedience To His Successor.

-- Book News: 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Author Says Next Book Will Be Tamer.

Other stories making headlines:

-- Sequester: "Oh, It's Gonna Happen." (Morning Edition)

-- "Predicting Effect Of Cuts Involves Much Guesswork." (The Washington Post)

-- Returning Servicewomen Are Fastest Growing Segment Of Homeless Population. (The New York Times)

-- "Medicare Paid $5.1 Billion For Poor Nursing Home Care." (The Associated Press)

-- "Boeing Reports 787 Battery Fix To Japan Regulators." (The Associated Press)

-- North Korean Leader, Former NBA Player Dennis Rodman, Attend Game Together In Pyongyang. (South Korea's Yonhap News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.