Top Stories: Pistorius's Story Challenged; Cybertheft Penalties Coming
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Pistorius's Story Challenged: Witness Heard Screams And Shots, Police Say.
-- 'It Felt Like An Earthquake': One Still Missing After Kansas City Explosion.
-- Single-Family Housing Starts Edged Up In January.
Other stories in the news today:
-- Obama Administration "Developing Penalties For Cybertheft." (The Associated Press)
-- "Office Depot, OfficeMax To Merge To Compete With Staples." (Bloomberg News)
-- "Jesse Jackson Jr., Sandi Jackson Expected To Plead Guilty;" Accused Of Spending Campaign Cash. (Chicago Tribune)
-- "Brazen Brussels Diamond Heist May Be Among Largest Ever." (MarketWatch)
-- NHL's Chicago Blackhawks "Match Record For Opening Point Streak." (The Associated Press)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.