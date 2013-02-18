Sen. Mike Johanns Says He Won't Seek Re-Election

Mike Johanns, the Republican senator from Nebraska, announced Monday that he won't seek another term in the Senate.

Here's more from the Omaha World-Herald:

"Johanns said it was time to 'close this chapter' in his life. He noted that he and his wife, Stephanie, have spent 32 years in public life and that they want to spend more time with family.

"Johanns is a former Lincoln mayor and a two-term Nebraska governor who ran for U.S. Senate in 2007, after serving as former President George W. Bush's Agriculture Secretary."

Johanns' term ends in 2014. The newspaper said that Johanns' retirement comes following rumors last year that he had planned to step down because of ill health. He denied the rumors.

