Vote On Names For Pluto's Little Moons; 'Nemo' Not Among Nominees

Most Two-Way readers who answered our question weren't big fans of calling this past weekend's blizzard by the name "Nemo."

So, many may be relieved to know that Nemo is not among the 12 choices on the SETI Institute's list of nominated names for Pluto's two smallest moons.

The list:

Acheron

Alecto

Cerberus

Erebus

Eurydice

Hercules

Hypnos

Lethe

Obol

Orpheus

Persephone

Styx

Now, there is a write-in ballot. So maybe there's hope for Nemo. Or, perhaps:

Colbert

Endor

Eyder

Gonyea

Korva

(H/T to Wired.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.