Vote On Names For Pluto's Little Moons; 'Nemo' Not Among Nominees
Most Two-Way readers who answered our question weren't big fans of calling this past weekend's blizzard by the name "Nemo."
So, many may be relieved to know that Nemo is not among the 12 choices on the SETI Institute's list of nominated names for Pluto's two smallest moons.
The list:
Now, there is a write-in ballot. So maybe there's hope for Nemo. Or, perhaps:
(H/T to Wired.)
