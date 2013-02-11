Blizzard Conditions Don't Stop Happy Events

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with tales of the New England blizzard. Donna Ambrosia went into labor in Norwich, Connecticut. She inched toward the hospital in an ambulance behind a snowplow and the baby was born in the parking lot. In Portland, Maine, Karen Willis and Greg Beal went ahead with their wedding. Some guests didn't make it, but the bride says it's like the blizzard before her parents married, and the groom declared: Weather be damned, it's been a great day.

