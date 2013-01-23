Tanlines On World Cafe

Tanlines has been turning heads since its formation in 2008. Eric Emm and Jesse Cohen make up the Brooklyn-based duo, who met while working on a song for Cohen's other band, the dance-punk group Professor Murder.

With Emm on guitar and vocals and Cohen on drums, keyboard and various electronic instruments, Tanlines has carved its niche as a force in the electronic pop scene. The band released its debut album, Mixed Emotions, early last year and has performed with Vampire Weekend, Julian Casablancas and Rick Ross.

Here, the duo plays a few songs from Mixed Emotions for World Cafe and talks with host David Dye about recording the album.

