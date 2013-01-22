© 2021
Top Stories: Frigid Weather; Debt Ceiling Vote

By Mark Memmott
Published January 22, 2013 at 8:15 AM EST

Good morning

Monday's presidential inauguration continues to dominate the news. If you want to see how the day played out, check the live blogging we did. For all of NPR's coverage, click here.

Meanwhile, we've started our day with news about the big freeze:

-- Brrr! 'Dead Of Winter' Sets In; Coldest Air In Nearly Two Years

As for other stories making headlines, they include:

-- House Republicans Confident They Can Pass Bill Extending Debt Ceiling. (Politico)

-- "Algeria Highlights Canadian Concerns About Radical Groups." (Reuters)

-- "Netanyahu Seeks Re-Election As Israel Goes To Polls." (BBC News)

-- " 'Roe V. Wade' Turns 40, But Abortion Debate is Even Older." (NPR's Shots blog)

-- "Study: Mars Could Have Held Watery Underground Oases For Life." (Los Angeles Times)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
