© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Katie Couric Lands Manti Te'o 'Exclusive'

By Mark Memmott
Published January 21, 2013 at 7:45 AM EST
Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o before the BCS National Championship game against Alabama on Jan. 7 in Miami.
Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o before the BCS National Championship game against Alabama on Jan. 7 in Miami.

The big "get" goes to Katie Couric.

While Notre Dame football star Manti Te'o has spoken to ESPN — and said he did not participate in the hoax about a "dead" girlfriend who turned out to be neither real nor dead — that wasn't on camera or recorded.

Which is why ABC-TV's Katie Couric can say her sit-down with Te'o and his parents will be the player's "first TV interview." The show hasn't said when or where the interview will be recorded. But is it letting everyone know it will be broadcast on Thursday. And it wouldn't be a big surprise to see the show release some video highlights before then to build anticipation.

You can find a station near you that broadcasts Katie by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott