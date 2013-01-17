Top Stories: Hostage Crisis In Algeria; Gun Debate Continues

Good morning

Sorry we're late again with the roundup. We'll try to do better tomorrow.

Our early headlines:

-- In Algeria: Some Hostages May Have Escaped; Military Operation Launched

-- Manti Te'o: Story Attributed To Parents Hard To Reconcile With Hoax Report

-- Olympics Asks Lance Armstrong To Return His Bronze Medal

-- Jobless Claims At Five-Year Low; Home Building Hit Five-Year High In 2012

We also updated this post:

-- All 787 Dreamliners Grounded Around The World

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Both Sides In Gun Debate Agree: Punish Background-Check Liars." (The New York Times)

-- "NRA Planning 'The Fight Of The Century' Against Obama." (The Washington Post)

-- "Sheriffs, State Lawmakers Push Back On Gun Control." (The Associated Press)

-- Obama Plans To Name National Security Adviser McDonough His Chief Of Staff. (Politico)

