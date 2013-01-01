© 2021
Mayor Settles Council Election Tie With Coin Toss

Published January 1, 2013 at 6:33 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Democracy sure works in mysterious ways. In Seguin, Texas, a December city council election ended in a dead tie. Both candidates received 141 votes. So it was up to the mayor to settle things. The law gave him some options: drawing straws or tossing dice. He chose an old coin toss. The silver dollar landed, it was tails, and immediately Jeannette Crabb was sworn into a four-year term. She's coming to office with quite a mandate.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.