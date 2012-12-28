Top Stories: 'Fiscal Cliff' Talks Resume; Russia Bans U.S. Adoptions
Our early headlines:
-- U.S. Families Stunned By Russia's Ban On Adoptions.
-- Remembering Gen. Schwarzkopf, 'Military Hero Of His Generation'.
-- Secretary Clinton Due Back At Work Next Week, 'Foreign Policy' Reports.
And the other major story of the day, as we reported late Thursday:
-- White House To Host Congressional Leaders Friday For Fiscal Deadline Talks.
Meanwhile, other stories making headlines include:
-- At Least 17 Deaths Blamed On Winter Storm That Crossed Much Of Nation. (The Associated Press)
-- Former President George H.W. Bush Remains In Hospital, But Would Urge Folks To "Put The Harps Back In The Closet," Spokeswoman Says. (Houston Chronicle)
-- Shooting Appears To Be Chicago's 500th Homicide This Year. (Chicago Tribune)
