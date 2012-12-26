© 2021
Zappos Logs Record Service Call

Published December 26, 2012 at 7:33 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So it begins: the yearly ritual of waiting to return holiday gifts - in stores, online, on the phone. Let's hope it doesn't take as long as a recent call to Zappos.com. It lasted over 10 hours and it wasn't all about the shoes. For one thing, the customer on the line wanted to know how the Zappos employee likes living in Las Vegas. Zappos commended its employee's customer service. The conversation even ended with a sale of Uggs boots. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.