© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: 'Fiscal Cliff' Looms; NRA Sparks Controversy; Gun Sales Surge

By Mark Memmott
Published December 24, 2012 at 8:15 AM EST

Good morning.

Our headlines from over the weekend and early today included:

-- Ho-Ho-Hum Last Shopping Weekend As 'Fiscal Cliff' Loomed.

-- Syrian Airstrikes Hit Bakery: 'Piles Of Bodies'.

-- Romney Didn't Want To Run, Son Says.

-- Morsi Wins And Loses After Egypt Passes Draft Constitution.

-- 'Unprecedented' Public Rage Over Gang Rape In India.

-- 'Gangnam Style' And Other Best Memes Of 2012 Say Something About Us.

Other stories making headlines include:

-- "As NRA Is Criticized On Shooting Response, Bullets Sell." (CBS News)

-- Woman In Afghan Police Uniform Kills U.S. Contractor In Kabul. (Reuters)

-- "Syrian Peace Envoy Lakhdar Brahimi In Talks With Assad." (BBC News)

-- Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Charged With DUI. (Idaho Statesman)

-- "Snow Threatens Post-Christmas Travel." (ABC News' Good Morning America)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott