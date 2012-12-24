© 2021
Ill. Chef To Make Gigantic Green Bean Casserole

Published December 24, 2012 at 7:30 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Christmas dinner means different things to different people. Maybe you're into turkey and potatoes or seven kinds of fish. Mark Shoopman is into green beans. The Illinois chef is cooking 270 pounds of beans, along with 75 pounds of onions. His goal, according to WMBD in Peoria, is the largest green bean casserole in Central Illinois. Or the world, as far as I'm concerned. The monster dish will help feed nearly 2,000 people at a shelter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.