Toyota Camry, Prius Downgraded On Crash List

Published December 20, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR business news starts with a dent in Toyota's safety ratings.

The 2013 Camry from Toyota - one of its best-selling models - received a crash-test rating of poor today from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. That's a nonprofit group backed by the insurance industry. This is a big change from last year. The 2012 model had received top marks from the group. But we should stay this time the organization implemented a more stringent frontal crash test. Toyota's 2013 Prius V also received a score of poor. Only two cars received the top rating of good, the Honda Accord and the Suzuki Kizashi. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.