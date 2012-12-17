Holiday Display Called 'Sensory Explosion'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There are Christmas displays, and then there's this: synchronized lights, lasers, fog machines, strobe lights, 20-foot flames. Oh, and the music of the Trans Siberian Orchestra. This whole display started seven years ago in Wall Township, New Jersey. You can't drive every night to see it. The house has one performance left - next Sunday. There's no charge. They only accept donations for a local charity. One spectator this weekend called it a sensory explosion. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.