© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Just Because We Can: 12 Lines Of 12 Words Each About 12-12-12

By Mark Memmott
Published December 12, 2012 at 9:59 AM EST
An auspicious date? The rings for a wedding earlier today — 12/12/12 — in Mumbai, India.
An auspicious date? The rings for a wedding earlier today — 12/12/12 — in Mumbai, India.

Last year, lots of folks certainly seemed to be excited about 11/11/11.

So we feel obliged to point out the obvious: Today is 12/12/12.

And, yes, once again there's much fuss being made about a date:

-- "Other-dimensional energy abounds" on double-digit dates, numerologist Scott Petullo tells ABC News.

-- "12/12/12 heralds the end of the world," many doomsdayers warn Global Post.

-- But the digits add up to three, which is lucky, says CNN.

-- "Wedding chapels hope lure of 12-12-12 will boost revenue," says USA Today.

-- A serious note: Stars gather tonight for 12/12/12 "concert for Sandy relief."

As for silly stories about dates, Gawker notes it's an old tradition.

On Dec. 12, 1912, The New York Times took it rather seriously.

"Celebrate by writing a great many letters and dating them," it advised.

Let's update that advice: 12-word comments, Tweets, blog posts or emails, perhaps?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott