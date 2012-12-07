© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

PHOTO: Obama Receives Concession Call From Mitt Romney

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 7, 2012 at 10:44 AM EST

The White House just released a picture by Pete Souza that shows President Obama taking a concession call from Gov. Mitt Romney on election day.

It shows Obama taking the call on a cellphone from the Presidential Suite at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park.

It reminds us of a similar photo released in January of Obama talking to the father of Jessica Buchanan. Obama was delivering the news that his daughter, captured by Somali pirates, had been rescued by Navy SEALs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta