Webcast: NPR & Wilson Center Host National Conversation On Foreign Policy

NPR's Talk of the Nation and the Wilson Center, a public policy institute in Washington, D.C., are teaming up Thursday afternoon for a "national conversation" webcast and broadcast.

The topics for discussion, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET:

-- The foreign policy "opportunities and risks" that President Obama and his top aides face in his second term. Talk of the Nation host Neal Conan will be joined by: Robert Kagan, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution; David Ignatius, columnist at The Washington Post; and NPR foreign correspondents Deborah Amos and Frank Langfitt.

-- Lessons from the Cold War that may help the U.S. in a "multipolar" world where China is an emerging superpower, "India, Pakistan, and North Korea have nuclear weapons; and Iran presents the gravest strategic challenge." Neal will talk with: Graham Allison, director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University; Cheng Li, a senior fellow at Brookings; and

Ashley Tellis, a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

-- Wilson Center President Jane Harman's "vision of a world where there are as many women leaders as men."

As always, Neal will be taking listeners' calls and questions that come in online. The show's phone number is (800) 989-8255. The webpage for submitting questions is here. You'll be able to hear the discussion on many NPR stations. Click here to find one that broadcasts Talk of the Nation.

You can also watch, either on the Wilson Center's website or in the video player we're embedding in this post. Reminder: the discussion is set to start at 2 p.m. ET.

