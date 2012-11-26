Top Stories: Fiscal Cliff Compromise? Egypt's Morsi Meets With Judges
-- Outrage, Protests In Bangladesh After Factory Fire That Killed Scores.
-- 'Cyber Monday,' 'Giving Tuesday;' Then 'Weeping Wednesday?'.
Meanwhile, here are some of the other top headlines of the morning and from over the weekend:
-- "Dems, GOP Signal Room For Compromise Ahead Of 'Fiscal Cliff' Talks." (The Hill's Briefing Room blog)
-- Battle For Damascus Has Begun, Syrian Rebel Commander Says. (NPR's Deborah Amos, reporting from Turkey)
-- "Syria Cluster Bomb Attack 'Kills 10 Children,' " Activists Say. (BBC News)
-- Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi May Be "Reaching Out For A Compromise" With Country's Judges. (BBC News)
-- "Congo Rebels Dig In Around Goma As Leader Heads For Talks." (Reuters)
-- Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak, A Former Prime Minister, Retiring From Politics. (Haaretz)
-- "Catalan Election Weakens Bid For Independence From Spain." (Reuters)
-- "No Powerball Winner; Jackpot Goes To Record $425 Million." (The Associated Press)
