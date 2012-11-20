Britain Recognizes Syrian Opposition

Calling it the "sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people," British Foreign Secretary William Hague said today that the U.K. is officially recognizing the Syrian National Coalition, Reuters reports.

It becomes the second major Western power to do so. France took that diplomatic step last week. The U.S. has not yet done so, but has said that it is time for President Bashar Assad to step down.

As The Associated Press reminds us: "More than 36,000 people have been killed since the Syrian uprising against Assad began in March 2011 and the new coalition is pressing for the means to defend Syrian civilians."

