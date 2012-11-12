Next: Aaron Embry

After a three-year stint as a touring pianist with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, California native Aaron Embry struck out on his own. Embry wrote his solo debut, Tiny Prayers, while on the band's Railroad Revival Tour, crafting bare-bones acoustic melodies that recall the work of Embry's past collaborators, including Elliott Smith and Willie Nelson.

Embry recorded Tiny Prayers earlier this year at his home in Ojai, Calif., away from what he calls the isolation of studio environments. For the album, he drew inspiration from a life spent wandering the road and rails. This episode of World Cafe: Next features two songs from Embry's debut: "Raven's Song" and "Good-Red-Road Men."

