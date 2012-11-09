© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Daniel Day-Lewis 'Simply Becomes Lincoln'

By Kenneth Turan
Published November 9, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

This year, we've had not one, but two movies about the sixteenth president of the United States. This spring, "Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter" slashed its way into theaters. This week, a more historically accurate Lincoln shows up onscreen.

Kenneth Turan has this review.

KENNETH TURAN, BYLINE: Daniel Day-Lewis is a two-time Oscar-winning actor, but he surpasses himself and makes us see a celebrated figure in unanticipated ways in Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln."

"Lincoln" unfolds during the final four months of the president's life as he focuses on a dramatic, if little-known struggle: his determination to get Congress to pass the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery, despite fierce opposition.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "LINCOLN")

TURAN: This film explores the drama inherent in the battle of ideas over the amendment, which Lincoln pushed forward even over the objections of his Cabinet.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "LINCOLN")

TURAN: Even moviegoers who've seen Day-Lewis disappear seamlessly into roles will be startled by the marvelously relaxed way this consummate actor morphs into this character and simply becomes Lincoln.

Orchestrating all of this is "Lincoln's" celebrated director. But there is nothing showy or overly emotional about Spielberg's efforts here. He's working in service of the script and the acting, to enhance the spoken word, not burnish his reputation.

Screenwriter Tony Kushner, a Pulitzer Prize-winner for "Angels in America," has always been adept at illuminating the interplay of the personal and the political. Kushner has said that he wrote "Lincoln" because he wanted to tell a story that shows that you can achieve great things through the democratic process. It's a lesson that couldn't be more timely or more thoroughly dramatic.

MONTAGNE: Kenneth Turan reviews movies for MORNING EDITION and the Los Angeles Times.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
See stories by Kenneth Turan