VIDEO: Superstorm Sandy Topples A Giant Tree

The people who made this video are doing two things you should absolutely never do when a tropical cyclone is battering your area: Go outside and operate a generator in the wind and rain.

With that in mind, the video is a pretty stunning display of the power of Mother Nature. First, you see the roots tent-up the ground and then, after a gust of wind, the giant tree comes tumbling down:

WSOCTV reports that Matthew Weinschreider recorded this in his Huntington, N.Y. backyard.

(H/T: The Blaze)

