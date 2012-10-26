© 2021
It's All Politics, Oct. 25, 2012

Published October 26, 2012 at 3:54 PM EDT
Mitt Romney and President Obama walk past each other after debating Monday in Boca Raton, Fla.

Now comes the debate over the debates. No matter who "won" or "lost," it's clear that there has been momentum building toward Mitt Romney since he first debated President Obama early this month in Denver. Plus, a look at the competitive Senate races. And the comment by Indiana Republican Richard Mourdock about rape, pregnancy and God has put a GOP Senate seat in jeopardy.

Join NPR's Ron Elving and Ken Rudin for this week's political roundup.

