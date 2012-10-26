© 2021
Economic Growth Picked Up Slightly In Third Quarter

By Mark Memmott
Published October 26, 2012 at 8:35 AM EDT
A GM assembly line in Lansing, Mich.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis says.

That follows growth (at annual rates) of 1.3 percent in the second quarter and 2 percent in the first.

At 2 percent, the third-quarter estimate is a bit better than the 1.8 percent that economists were expecting, Bloomberg News says. But this is just the first of three estimates of third-quarter growth, and it's likely there will be revisions in coming months.

In 2011, GDP expanded at:

-- A scant 0.1 percent annual rate in the first quarter.

-- 2.5 percent in the second quarter.

-- 1.3 percent in the third.

-- 4.1 percent in the fourth.

The economy, of course, is the top issue in this year's presidential campaign. The last major economic news due before Election Day on Nov. 6 is the October employment report, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release next Friday — Nov. 2 — at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The nation's official unemployment rate declined to 7.8 percent in September, BLS said earlier this month.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
