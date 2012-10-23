© 2021
If The World Picked U.S. President, Election Would Be A Blowout

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 23, 2012 at 12:16 PM EDT
President Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney shake hands following the third and final presidential debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla. Tuesday.
The presidential election here at home is neck and neck. The Real Clear Politics average of the popular vote puts Gov. Mitt Romney 0.6 percent ahead of President Obama.

But if the world had its say, this election would be a blowout favoring the incumbent.

That's according to a BBC World Service poll taken in 21 countries. It found for the most part, foreign countries preferred Obama. The only exception was Pakistan where more people said they preferred Romney.

Here's the key graphic:

This graph is organized by support for Obama.
/ BBC
/
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
