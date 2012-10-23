© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

After Bad Day For Market, Facebook's Revenue Rise Boosts Stock

By Mark Memmott
Published October 23, 2012 at 4:35 PM EDT

Wall Street's bad day — the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 240 points (1.8 percent) — has been followed by something unusual these days: good news about Facebook's shares.

The social media giant's stock is up about 10 percent in "after-hours" trading, to more than $21, because it just reported an increase in third-quarter revenue, to $1.3 billion from about $950 million in third-quarter 2011. The revenue was also about $300 million greater than analysts had been forecasting, Bloomberg News says.

What's more, as The Wall Street Journal notes, while the company "posted a loss of $59 million, or 2 cents a share," that was about $300 million better than expected.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott