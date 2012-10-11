Here's Where To Get 'Fact Checks' Tonight

Just as they did before, during and after last week's presidential debate, the fact checkers will be up and running for tonight's vice presidential debate:

-- PolitiFact says it will be tweeting away, and it will post longer looks on its website. If you want to see what it has been saying about the two candidates, it has a Biden "Truth-O-Meter" here and a Ryan "Truth-O-Meter" here.

-- FactCheck.org tweets here, and it has a "speech and debate check" here.

-- There's also going to be fact-checking from The New York Times and The Washington Post.

NPR, which will be streaming and broadcasting starting at 9 p.m. ET, will follow the 90-minute debate with a discussion that includes fact-check reports from our correspondents.

Also, NPR social media strategist Andy Carvin is, as always, on Twitter (@acarvin). He'll be watching the truth-squads.

Finally, we'll be live blogging during the debate and will look to flag claims that might bear some scrutiny. Then, we'll come back after the debate with a fresh post that rounds up the highlights — and lowlights? — from all those fact checkers.

