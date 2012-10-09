Top Stories: Physics Nobel; Sandusky To Be Sentenced
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- French And American Scientists Share Physics Nobel.
-- Seemingly Unrepentant Sandusky 'Is Going To Die In Prison'.
-- In Mexico: Cartel Leader May Be Dead, Key Lieutenant Captured.
Other stories in the news:
-- "IMF Says Global Recession Risk Grows." (The Wall Street Journal)
-- "Romney's Debate Performance Swings Polls In His Favor." (It's All Politics)
-- Greece Raises Security For German Chancellor's Visit. (BBC News)
-- North Korea Claims It Has Missiles That Can Reach U.S. (CNN)
-- Skydiver Felix Baumgartner's Attempt To Jump From 23 Miles On Standby Due To Weather. (Red Bull Stratos)
